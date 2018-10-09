SHARE helpline brings experienced support to American women living with breast or ovarian cancer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK—Dedicated and experienced support for women diagnosed with breast or ovarian cancer.

That’s what’s promised by the staff and volunteers at SHARE.

Victoria Goldberg is one of those helpline volunteers.

She’s also living with metastatic breast cancer.

"I had a ten year break between my early diagnosis and my stage four diagnosis. I had thought that was something completely in the past, but it didn't work out that way, unfortunately," Goldberg reflected.

She came to SHARE after her cancer setback.

At the time, she had to stop working and needed something meaningful in her life.

She started with one day a week and now volunteers two days a week, working primarily with women who have metastatic breast cancer.

They’re women who are living with the same form of breast cancer as Victoria, of which there is no cure.

"The metastatic community, they don't go away. At this point, it's become a full time job really," Golberg said.

SHARE's national helpline is open everyday, 9a.m. to 9 p.m.. Besides anywhere in the U.S., SHARE also helps Canadian callers. Spanish-speaking volunteers are on hand to help as well.

"Every person on our helpline is a breast cancer survivor. You know, I had an early diagnosis. I had absolutely know idea. I had no history of breast cancer in my family. Had I known that there was an organization like SHARE, it would have made such a difference for me," Golberg added.

So Victoria’s paying it forward and bringing support to other women in the same position as her.

"Once I found SHARE, I realized that I’m really good at it and I’m passionate about it. It makes such a difference for me, when I make a woman who calls me up and cries when she first gets on, if I make her laugh at the end, then I did my job. The truth is, we don't live our lives as if it's never gonna end. And there are other things we can do with our lives, if we can afford it. And it's wonderful," Goldberg said.

