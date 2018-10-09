Manhunt underway for third suspect in brutal Brooklyn home invasion, sex assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — A manhunt is underway for a third suspect after armed robbers sexually assaulted a woman in her 70s in her Brooklyn home early Sunday and slashed her husband – a retired NYPD lieutenant — in the face, police said.

Two people were arrested Monday night. Lance Jyrkinen, 20, and Shirnel Sobers, 25, are charged with attempted murder, assault, burglary, grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.

The home invaders broke into the Madison Place home around 5:30 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. They struck the 72-year-old retired officer in the head and slashed his face with a box cutter.

His wife was the victim of a "criminal sexual act," police said. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The armed robbers stole a 2012 blue Honda Civic.

Police said they arrested a male and a female at about 10:15 p.m. Monday, after a police chase that started in Lower Manhattan and ended on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn.

Police are still looking for a third suspect, who is seen in surveillance video wearing a dark colored shirt with the word “dreamville” written on it.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).