Man shot twice in Queens: police

QUEENS — A man was shot twice — possibly in the face and stomach — in Queens on Tuesday, police said.

The victim, believed to be in his 30s, was shot near 129th Avenue and 171st Street, according to police. It was not immediately clear if the incident happened outside or inside a residence in the area.

FDNY said they responded at 12:27 p.m. and transported a patient.

His condition is not yet known.