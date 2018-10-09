Man groped woman in East Village elevator, choked her when she ran

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Police are looking for a man who followed a woman into an East Village apartment building, sexually abused her in the elevator and then choked her after she tried to flee.

The New York Police Department says it happened around 8 a.m. Monday near East 20th Street and Avenue C.

Police say the man groped and kissed the 42-year-old woman in the elevator. They say when she ran out, he tried to pull her into a stairwell, got on top of her and choked her. She screamed, and he fled.

She was taken to a hospital in stable condition, with scratches on her neck.

Police released edited surveillance video of the suspect walking into the lobby — and, later, running out.