Kansas mother of six shot by husband in murder-suicide

DERBY, Kan. — Six children are now orphans after their estranged father killed their mother in a murder-suicide.

According to the Sedgewick County Sheriff’s Office, 33-year-old Kristin Gile was shot and killed by Randy Gile on Saturday. Kristin was with her father, Richard, who suffered minor injuries during the shooting. Randy later shot and killed himself. The case remains an active homicide investigation at this time.

Kristin’s cousin has since created a GoFundMe page in her memory. According to her cousin, the mother of six had recently moved her children into her parents house and was undergoing a divorce from Randy.

The fundraiser has raised over $20,000 for funeral expenses as well as clothes, shoes, school supplies and toiletries for the children. Kristin’s six kids range from age 3 to age 12.