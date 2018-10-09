Girl, 11, and brother 13, missing after leaving Brooklyn home to search for runaway sister: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Two siblings are missing in Brooklyn after they left their home Monday to look for their older sister who ran away, the NYPD said.

Nataly Carangvi, 11 and Jeremy Carangvi, 13, were last seen at their Bushwick home, located on Bleecker Street, at about 8 p.m.

The older sister was found safely by police. It was not immediately known where or when she was found.

Nataly is described to be approximately 4 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 92 pounds.

Jeremy is described to be 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 95 pounds.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).