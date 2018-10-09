FAO Schwarz coming back to New York in time for holiday shopping

MANHATTAN — Iconic toy shop FAO Schwarz will be back in New York before Christmas.

The iconic store’s Fifth Avenue location closed its Fifth Avenue store in 2015 after 153 years. A new location will open in Rockefeller Plaza on Nov. 16.

Shoppers will be able to enjoy the dance-on-piano, made famous in the 1988 film “Big” starring Tom Hanks. There will also be magic shows, a kids’ grocery shopping experience and a build-your-own RC race car station.

The new location will feature 20,000 square feet of space filled with toys.

“FAO Schwarz was built on in-store experiences, which has made it a global destination over the years,” David Conn, CEO of ThreeSixty Brands, owners of FAO Schwarz. “In partnering with these amazing companies around the world, we are able to bring back that wonderment of toys and a deep nostalgia for the larger than life experience that FAO Schwarz has offered to parents and children alike for over 150 years.”