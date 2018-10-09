Driver in upstate NY limo crash that killed 20 was given unsafe vehicle, family says

NEW YORK — The family of the limousine driver involved in a deadly crash in upstate New York says they believe he was unwittingly assigned an unsafe vehicle.

The family of Scott Lisinicchia (lis-ih-NIK’-ee-uh) released a statement through their lawyer Tuesday asking the public to not jump to conclusions about the cause of the crash that killed 20 people Saturday.

Investigators are trying to find out why the limousine ran through a stop sign at the bottom of a T-intersection on a rural road 25 miles west of Albany.

A lawyer for the limo company suggested the driver was unfamiliar with the roads.

But the statement from the Lisinicchia family says they believe “that unbeknownst to him he was provided with a vehicle that was neither roadworthy nor safe for any of its occupants.”