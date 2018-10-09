Cops use stun gun on Staten Island man with several medical conditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The NYPD’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the arrest of a 24-year-old Staten Island man.

Video of the arrest shows William Colon surrounded by officers and punched repeatedly before an officer uses a taser on Colon twice.

The incident happened on September 28 inside Colon’s Cotter Place home. Police responded after Colon had a fight with an ex-girlfriend on his birthday.

Due to several medical issues, Colon is 4 feet 8 inches tall and 85 pounds. His attorney with Legal Aid believes the force used against Colon was excessive.

The NYPD told PIX11 in a statement, “the department is aware of the incident and there is an open internal affairs investigation.”

The Staten Island District Attorney’s office said, “we understand there are questions regarding police conduct in this situation and we can assure the public we will continue to review all evidence and investigate that matter.”

Colon was charged with assault in the third degree and resisting arrest.

A spokesman for the DA said of the charges, “this is a case where the police responded to a domestic violence call where a woman suffered clear and obvious injuries to her face. Justice requires that we take that matter seriously, which we do in all domestic violence cases.”