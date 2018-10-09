Beauty tricks and products to shave time off your beauty routine

They are trends with benefits–a whole army of beauty products designed to save time, application steps, and space. Check out beauty expert Milly Almodovar’s picks.

Maintain that hair style so you don’t have restyle in the am

Joico Beach Shake Texturizing Finisher Spray $19.99

At night I spray this on my hair and put hair in a high scrungie. When I wake up, I take my hair out of the scrungie and my style is the same. No need to restyle in the morning! Get that natural, sexy-surf girl, beachy look you love! NEW Beach Shake texturizing finisher creates sumptuous separation, frizz-busting moisture and a satin finish with no drying salt or sticky sugars. This unique hybrid combines coconut oil, bees wax, sunflower-seed oil and flexible resins for a beachy look and not a hint of parched, crunchy strands. www.ulta.com

Save time on brows

Mary Kay Volumizing Brow Tint $14

Brow pencils can be so time consuming. Use this instead.

Mary Kay® Volumizing Brow Tint features long-lasting color and microscopic fibers that cling to hairs to give all brows — thin, sparse, faded, overtweezed or flat — a visible boost. The life-proof formula with flexible hold helps set brows so they won’t budge no matter the workday, workout or weather. With effortless application and a quick dry time, getting the natural-looking, well-groomed brows of your dreams is a breez. Four shades, smudge proof, transfer resistant.

Www.marykay.com

Glow in seconds

St Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist $30

With self tanners, usually you have to use a glove and apply and wait for dry. Not with this.

Lightweight and hydrating, Purity Face Mist delivers a natural looking, even tan with just a few spritzes

The tropically-scented formula is completely clear, so you don’t need to worry about the tan transferring onto your clothing. Plus there’s no rinse-off required!

You can use the Purity Face Mist as often as you like – under makeup as a primer or over makeup as a setting spray. Apply daily to maintain your golden glow.

It contains hibiscus flower so smells amazing but also protects skin from free radicals . Refresh and revive your skin with St Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Fast Mist, their purest formula yet. Refreshing green mandarin water, infused with 100% naturally derived DHA, for the most natural looking tan.

https://www.ulta.com/self-tan-purity-bronzing-water-face-mist?productId=xlsImpprod17521023

Use a mask without waiting for it to dry off

Being Coconut Quenching Jelly Mask $10

We all know that as the weather gets cooler our skin gets so dry. This mask doesn’t have to be washed off. It’s completely clear and loaded with coconut water to nourish the skin. You use it and it stays on skin and hydrates.

https://www.ulta.com/coconut-quenching-jelly-face-mask?productId=xlsImpprod18491033

Skip the concealer or don’t use as much

Ole Henriksen Banana Bright Eye Cream $38

This eye cream is my favorite. Specifically created to brighten under the eye area with vitamin c but it’s a pale yellow tint to color correct your dark circles so you can skip the concealer or not use as much.

Www.sephora.com

Best lashes of your life in three strokes or less

Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara $28

The super-concentrated black pigment delivers the greatest visual impact, and the Flash Volume Complex™ creates instant, smudge-proof length and volume in three strokes or less. Velvet Noir gives you the thickest lashes in one sweep.

Www.sephora.com

Multi task beauty

Kaja Cheeky Stamp Heart Shape Blendable Blush $24

This is the cutest product ever! It’s a sponge blush applicator. Stamp blush on skin to build as desired. You can use on cheeks and on lips for a quick beauty. Www.sephora.com