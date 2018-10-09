Ana Maria Archila, the Queens woman who confronted Sen. Flake in viral video, on Kavanaugh’s confirmation

​

NEW YORK — Just days after Brett Kavanaugh was confirmed to the Supreme Court, despite sexual assault allegations levied against the judge, an activist who received worldwide attention for her efforts to stop the confirmation is looking to what’s next.

Ana Maria Archila, co-executive director of the progressive policy group Center for Popular Democracy, will speak out on the PIX11 Morning News Tuesday. Watch her interview live at 8:45 a.m., or refresh this page after.

Archila, a Queens resident who immigrated from Colombia, is one of two women who confronted Sen. Jeff Flake about Kavanaugh. Archila told the senator about her own sexual assault and demanded the judge be investigated — a move Republicans had been looking to avoid. The intersection was filmed and quickly went viral.

Flake, an Arizona Republican who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, later acknowledged to CBS’s “60 Minutes” that Archila and Maria Gallagher’s decision to confront him in a Senate elevator had helped lead to his decision to call for an FBI investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh, which he denies.

Flake told the program that what he was “seeing, experiencing, in an elevator and watching it in committee” led him to realize that the controversy over the nomination was “tearing the country apart.”

An investigation was launched, and following its much-debated conclusions, Flake voted for Kavanaugh, who was confirmed with 51-49 votes.

