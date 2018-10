NEW YORK — Luis Severino starts for the Yankees when they host Boston in Game 3 of the AL Division Series Monday night.

They’re 1-all going into the first playoff game between the teams in the Bronx since the Red Sox finished off a comeback from an 0-3 deficit in the 2004 ALCS at the old Yankee Stadium.

Severino was 10-2 with a 2.74 ERA and .217 opponents’ batting average at home.

Ex-Yankee Nathan Eovaldi starts for Boston.