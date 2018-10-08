Woman sexually assaulted during Brooklyn gunpoint robbery; retired cop husband slashed in the face: sources

MARINE PARK, Brooklyn — Armed robbers sexually assaulted a woman in her 70s in her Brooklyn home early Sunday and slashed her husband – a retired NYPD lieutenant — in the face, police sources said.

The home invaders broke into the Madison Place home around 5:30 a.m., an NYPD spokesperson said. They struck the 72-year-old retired officer in the head and slashed his face with a box cutter.

His wife was the victim of a “criminal sexual act,” police said. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The armed robbers stole a 2012 blue Honda Civic.

