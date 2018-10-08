Trump pushes for stop and frisk policing based on its history in New York

President Donald Trump addressed the International Association of Chiefs of Police Annual Convention in Orlando Monday afternoon, voicing support for “stop and frisk” policies and touting the success of his Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh.

Trump said during his remarks that he has urged the city of Chicago to “strongly consider stop and frisk.”

“It works and was meant for problems like Chicago,” he said.

“And Rudy Giuliani, when he was mayor of New York City, had a very strong program of stop and frisk and it went from an unacceptably dangerous city to one of the safest cities in the country and, I think, the safest big city in the country. So it works. Gotta be properly applied, but stop and frisk works,” he added.

Following a 2014 court ruling that Stop and Frisk violated the 14th Amendment, Bratton brought the instances of stop and frisk down to about 50,000 from a rate of about 200,000 in 2013.

Trump says he’s directed his attorney general to “help straighten out the terrible shooting wave” in Chicago.

Trump told officers at the International Association of Chiefs of Police in Orlando on Monday that “the crime spree is a terrible blight” and “there’s no reason for what’s going on there.”

Trump says politicians who spread “dangerous anti-police sentiment make life easier for criminals and more dangerous for law-abiding citizens and police.” Trump says, “it must stop now.”

Chicago police said last week that there have been 102 fewer homicides and nearly 500 fewer shooting victims in the city this year, compared to the first nine months of 2017.

The association represents some 30,000 members of law enforcement within 150 countries.