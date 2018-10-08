We’re showing you where most bullying takes place on school campuses, plus solutions on how to improve the well being of your kids while they’re inside the classroom. Join Tamsen Fadal for our digital series, Bully Proof.
Solutions to the problem of bullying in schools
The nonprofit Stomp Out Bullying encourages kids, teachers and parents to stand up to hate
Long Island school takes anti-bullying message to an unusual place: the bathroom
Mom says bullies broke 6-year-old’s arm, beat him after he stood up for friend
New Jersey school district asks parents to sign pledge against social media
Principal installs laundromat to wash out bullying in NJ high school
Boy, 9, kills himself after being bullied at school, mom says
One month after 9-year-old boy kills himself, community honors him with fashion show
Mom of Denver boy, 9, who killed himself after being bullied faces backlash online
