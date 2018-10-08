Young mother shot and killed in Brooklyn; police search for her ex-boyfriend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A young mother is dead after she was shot and killed in what police are calling a domestic situation.

Sade Sanchez, 24, was walking with her mom and boyfriend on Menahan Street and St. Nicholas Avenue in the Bushwick section of Brooklyn at about 10:30 p.m. when she was shot several times in the torso.

She was transported to a hospital where she later died.

Police are now looking for her 26-year-old ex-boyfriend, who they say is the father of their two young children. No other details about him were immediately released.

"She left behind two little boys," Joseph Ayala, a family friend of the victim, said. "All and all [she] was a good soul."

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).