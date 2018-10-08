Father found dead days after 1-year-old died, toddler’s twin brother was critically injured in Queens: report

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUEENS — Days after a 1-year-old girl died and her twin brother was hospitalized in critical condition, their father was found dead after a suspected suicide, according to published reports.

Mohammad Torabi is the estranged husband of Tina Torabi, the mother of the twins who has been charged with the boy's injuries, the New York Times reports.

He was found dead on the balcony of a hotel on East 57th Street Saturday, and is believed to have died at least 24 hours prior. Mohammad Torabi's cause of death has not been confirmed, but it is believed he jumped to his death, the Times reports.

Police had sought the man after his daughter, Elaina, died Wednesday and her brother, Kian, was critically injured, according to Times reporting.

The Times reports Mohammad Torabi has not been ruled out as a suspect in the little girl's death.

Tina Torabi, 30, has been charged with felony assault in connection to the boy, according to police.

Charges connected to the girl's death are pending an autopsy report.

The twins were found badly injured in their Queens home, and the girl was pronounced dead at a local hospital. Their older sisters, ages 2, 3 and 5, were taken into custody by child services, sources said.

PIX11 has reached out to police for confirmation on Mohammad Torabi's death.