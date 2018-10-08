Brooklyn NYCHA buildings haven’t had gas for nearly a month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CANARSIE, Brooklyn — Tenants in two Brooklyn New York City Housing Authority Buildings have spent weeks cooking meals on hot plates because they have no gas.

Breukelen Houses resident Yvonne McCray says she is sick and tired of it.

“NYCHA needs to get off their a---s and make the gas happen,” McCray said.

Tenants say no one from the city gave them a timeline of when the problem will be fixed.

"Enough is enough," resident Calvin Drumgo said

A spokesperson for Nation Grid says, “It’s necessary for building management to secure the valves to the ranges in the buildings in order to perform required safety testing of the building pipelines, once that work is complete National Grid will be available to proceed with the safety test and restore gas service to the ranges if it is safe to do so.”

A spokesperson for NYCHA says, “While we know interruptions to our residents’ gas services are inconvenient, we also want to ensure their safety. We continue to engage with residents to keep everyone informed while working to restore safe, reliable service as quickly as possible.”

