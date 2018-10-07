Teens targeting food deliverymen in Manhattan, stealing bikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN — Surveillance video shows one of the suspects, wearing a black hoodie, push a 35-year-old deliveryman to the floor, steal his electric bike and ride away.

It happened on West 102nd Street near Manhattan Avenue and deliverymen in the area are on edge because police believe the suspect is part of a larger crew. This is one of at least eight robberies that happened between Sept. 14 and Sept. 30.

“Be vigilant, be aware of your surroundings. It could happen to anybody,” said Sydney Ramirez.

Surveillance video inside a Whole Foods captured four of the five suspects inside an elevator. Police say they all appear to be teenagers, between 15 and 19.

Residents in the area are also worried about their safety

All of the incidents happened between 88th Street and 123rd Street on both the east and west sides of Manhattan.