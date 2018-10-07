No, your Facebook has not been cloned. Officials warn users of viral hoax

NEW YORK — Facebook users may have come across posts warning them of cloned or copied accounts.

The message may read something along the lines of:

“Heads-up!! Almost every account is being cloned. Your picture and your name are used to create a new face book account (they don’t need your password to do this). They want your friends to add them to their Facebook account. Your friends will think that it’s you and accept your request. From that point on they can write what they want under your name. I have NO plans to open a new account. Please DO NOT accept a 2nd friend request from ‘me’. please forward to all your contacts.”

Don’t forward it. That message is fake.

“It’s bogus. And you’re just making it worse,” the Plaquemines Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said in a Facebook post.

The post circulating around is another one of those chain letter hoaxes, according to authorities.

Facebook says there has been no known uptick in cloned accounts this week, when the messages started circulating, WSYR reported.

Clones, different from hacks, means a spammer created a new account under your name, using your pictures and requesting your friends.

If you’re still wondering if your profile was actually cloned, one way to check is to search your name on Facebook and see if more than one account with your photo shows up. If it has, report the profile to Facebook.

Authorities say this is not connected to the recent Facebook data breach that affected nearly 50 million users.