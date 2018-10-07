News Closeup: Race for Attorney General of New York; New developments in cancer treatment

The race for Attorney General of New York is heating up. The city’s public advocate, Letitia James, is the Democratic candidate. Her opponent is a noted bankruptcy attorney and a political novice. We hear from Republican candidate Keith Wofford who is hoping to succeed Eric Schneiderman who resigned from the position months ago amid sexual abuse charges.

Mortality rates for most forms of cancer have decreased in recent years. But the incidences of cancer continue to rise as the population ages.

We hear from Dr. Samuel Waxman, founder of the Samuel Waxman Research Foundation and a Professor of Medicine at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine on his breakthrough research which helped lead to cure for a rare form of leukemia.