Motorcyclist killed in Brooklyn crash: police

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — A man riding a motorcycle was struck and killed in Brooklyn Saturday afternoon.

At about 1:24 p.m., police responded to a report of a vehicle collision along Broadway and Union Street in Williamsburg.

When they arrived, officers found a motorcyclist, identified as 39-year-old Angel Perez with severe trauma to his head and torso, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation revealed the Perez was traveling west on Broadway when he collided into the passenger side of a vehicle attempting to make a left turn onto Union Street, according to police.

The driver stayed on scene.