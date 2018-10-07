Man stabbed to death in front of Bronx veteran living facility

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx — A 50-year-old man was stabbed to death in front of a Bronx living facility for veterans on Saturday night, police said.

The man was found unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his chest at the Commonwealth Avenue facility, an NYPD spokesman said. Police have not yet released the victim’s name.

No arrests have been made. Police have not shared any identifying information on the attacker.

