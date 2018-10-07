Crowds sing along at Elsie Fest in Central Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANHATTAN —Hundreds gathered in Central Park to sing along with their favorite performers on Sunday evening.

They came out for Elsie Fest: New York City's first music festival featuring stars and songs of the stage and screen.

The event is the brainchild of actor, singer, songwriter Darren Criss.

“Ordinarily if you’re going to hear these kinds of songs from these kinds of performers, they’re in venues more buttoned up, with a velvet seat and a roof over your head,” Criss told PIX11. “Here we encourage people to be rowdy, sing along, grab a beer and enjoy."

All ages were in Central Park hoping to hear their favorite singers including Joshua Henry, Grant Gustin, those from Anna and the Apocalypse and Sutton Foster, among many, many others.

"Hearing all the amazing voices, everyone’s unique style, it’s awesome to see and live,” Nicole Gatto, 20, said.