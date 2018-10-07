Arrest made in citywide gunpoint robberies

NEW YORK — Police have made an arrest in the citywide robberies that occurred within the past two weeks.

Sanjay McBayne, 29, was taken into custody Saturday and faces charges of four counts of robbery.

McBayne allegedly went into at least four different businesses in Brooklyn and Manhattan between Sept. 26 and Oct. 4. He displayed a firearm to store employees, demanding money and stole over $1,500, according to police.

Police say McBayne is connected to the following incidents:

Incident 1: Sept. 26 at about 4:05 a.m. he robbed the Duane Reade at 296 Flatbush Ave. He fled with $200.

Incident 2: Sept. 29 at about 2:50 a.m., he robbed the Kilo Bravo Bar on North 10th Street in Williamsburg and got away with $560.

Incident 3: Oct. 3 at about 10:30 a.m., McBayne allegedly robbed a Metro PCS on Church Avenue and got away with $65.

Incident 4: Oct. 4 at about 2 a.m., he robbed Mona’s Bar and Grill on Avenue B and got away with about $700.