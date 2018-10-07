16 correction officers, 2 captains injured in massive brawl at Bronx juvenile center

BRONX — Correction officers were rushed to the hospital Sunday after the second massive brawl at Horizon Juvenile Center in the Bronx in under a week, jail sources told PIX11.

Sixteen correction officers and two captains were injured when about a dozen inmates got into a fight in the mess hall designated for problematic inmates, jail sources said. Both brawls happened after more than 90 teens were moved from Rikers Island to Horizon in response to the city’s implementation of the “Raise the Age” legislation under which minors will no longer be treated as adults when they are arrested.

On Wednesday 20 correction officers were injured when two rival gangs clashed shortly after 12 p.m., Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association President Elias Husamudeen said in a press conference.

“One of my correction officers will get killed if nothing changed,” Husamudeen told reporters at the time.

It’s not clear what caused Sunday’s fight, but Husamudeen is calling for the Horizon facility to be shut down.

The New York City Administration for Children’s Services said instances of violence “involving youth and officers” were quickly addressed.

“We take these and all incidents seriously,” an agency spokesperson previously said in a statement.