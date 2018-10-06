Police arrest man who tried to scam 91-year-old woman of $9,000

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. — Authorities arrested a man who tried to scam a 91-year-old woman on Long Island.

Guillermo Fernandez, 31, was arrested and faces third-degree grand larceny charges.

At about 3 p.m. Friday, the victim received a call from an unknown woman claiming to be her granddaughter, saying she was arrested in Haiti, said police.

The caller passed the phone to a man posing as a sergeant who said $9,000 U.S. dollars was needed to pay bail for the victim’s granddaughter, according to police.

The victim was directed to put the money in the mailbox, said police.

After withdrawing money, the victim became suspicious and called her granddaughter, who turned out to be at work, according to cops.

The victim then called police, who assisted in apprehending Fernandez as he attempted to retrieve the money from the woman’s Farmingdale house.

Detectives request anyone that feels they may have been a victim to the above scam contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.