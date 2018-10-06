Officers investigate after man injured during struggle with cops in Manhattan

HAMILTON HEIGHTS, Manhattan — Police are investigating after a man was injured during a struggle with officers in Hamilton Heights Saturday morning.

Authorities responded to a call of a man with a gun along Broadway and W. 139th Street at about 5:49 a.m.

As officers held and searched the two apprehended men, one started to struggle with the cops, police said.

An officer pulled out her firearm and discharged her weapon, possibly hitting one of the men in the elbow, according to police.

Authorities are investigation to determine if the man’s wound was from a bullet or from contact with the ground, said cops.

A weapon was recovered, said authorities.

Police advised the area to be avoided and for drivers to expect traffic delays.