Mother speaks out after 21-year-old daughter shot and killed in Brooklyn

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — “My baby,” shouted Silma Jones as she touched the ground in Brooklyn where her daughter, 21-year old Sabrina Moreno was murdered.

“My baby didn’t deserve this, nobody deserves to see their child murdered,” she told PIX11 with tears in her eyes.

According to police around 7 p.m. on Friday, they responded to a call of a person shot in the area of Van Siclen and Pitkin avenues in East New York. When they arrived, Moreno was on the floor bleeding and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck.

Moreno was taken to a hospital where she later died.

“She was my blessing, she was free spirited and along with everyone, I don’t understand how this happened,” said Jones.

Morena was staying at a homeless shelter in Sunset Park, according to the family.

“Everyone’s murdering each other instead of getting along, why we can’t get along, why do we have to fight and kill each other,” said Jones.

There have been no arrests and detectives are investigating.

