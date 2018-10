RED HOOK, Brooklyn — A man was found shot and killed inside a Brooklyn housing development Friday night.

At about 10:40 p.m., police responded to a call of a person shot inside the Red Hook East Houses along Hicks Street.

When they arrived, officers found a 30-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his back, unconscious and unresponsive, said police.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

His name is being withheld pending family notification.

No arrests have been made.