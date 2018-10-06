Dems rail against Kavanaugh in Senate speeches

WASHINGTON — Democrats don’t seem to have the votes to keep Brett Kavanaugh from joining the Supreme Court, but that’s not stopping them from taking to the Senate floor in a parade of speeches into the early morning against the conservative jurist.

Hours before the expected roll call vote that would elevate the appeals court judge to the nation’s highest court, Democrats are making clear their strong opposition.

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York says there’s one fundamental question for senators when they decide Kavanaugh’s fate: “Do we, as a country, value women?”

Gillibrand says women who’ve experienced sexual trauma are “tired of the same old scenario where the men are believed and the women are not.”

Allegations against Kavanaugh arose late in the confirmation process that he sexually abused women decades ago. He’s emphatically denied the accusations.

Gillibrand says that after the way Anita Hill was treated by the Senate during the Clarence Thomas hearings in 1991, “we said it would never happen again. But it did.”