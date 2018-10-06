Coast Guard rescues man, boy, dog from capsized boat off Long Island

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. — U.S. Coast Guard crew members have rescued a man, his 9-year-old son and their dog after the family’s fishing boat capsized off Long Island.

The Coast Guard says it responded to a radio call at 8:30 a.m. Saturday about a capsized boat near the Fire Island Inlet.

Newsday reports that the boat belongs to 47-year-old Brian Bair, who was fishing with his son Nolan and their yellow Lab, Pepper.

Brian Bair’s wife, Jennifer Bair, tells Newsday that a “freak rogue wave” crashed into the boat and it capsized.

Crew members on the Coast Guard’s 45-foot (14-meter) response boat spotted the father, son and dog at about 8:45 a.m. and pulled them onto the boat.

The Coast Guard says only Nolan was wearing a life jacket.