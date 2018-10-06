Police arrest man accused of raping woman in Freeport

FREEPORT, N.Y. — Police have arrested the man accused of raping a woman who was walking home on Long Island last month.

Ever L. Martinez Reyes, 24, was taken into custody and faces rape, sexual abuse and assault charges after he allegedly attacked and raped a woman steps away from her Freeport home on Sept. 28.

The 36-year-old mother of two was approached from behind and knocked unconscious around 1:30 a.m., according to police.

The woman woke up and realized she was being sexually assaulted, said detectives. The attacker fled the scene.

“She had a terrible [bruise] in her eye,” the victim’s mother said. “[She] can’t see.”

She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

Martinez Reyes is expected to be arraigned Saturday.