Watch live: Senate votes on Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination

WASHINGTON — The Senate has voted in favor of Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, with a final vote scheduled for Saturday. Click here for the full updated story.

Above, Senators votes on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. The vote comes after multiple Senators spoke out in favor and against the judge.

WASHINGTON — Senators didn’t hold back Friday as they voiced their opinions on making Brett Kavanaugh a Supreme Court judge.

They spoke ahead of a crucial vote to advance Kavanaugh to the highest court, with a final vote expected Saturday.

GOP Sen. Collins, one of multiple Senators said to be undecided, announced Friday she’ll vote to advance Kavanaugh nomination.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Schumer says Republicans have only themselves to blame for the hurdles in Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Schumer said Friday, “They have a flawed nominee.”

The New York Democrat called it a “shameful culmination” of a process that started when Republicans refused to consider Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama’s nominee for a seat on the court.

Schumer blamed Republicans’ “scorched earth tactics” as they try to put conservatives on the bench.

Senators are poised to vote Friday to advance Kavanaugh’s nomination ahead of a final confirmation vote over the weekend.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Feinstein says Brett Kavanaugh’s testimony before the Judiciary Committee was “so shocking” it makes him unfit to serve on the Supreme Court.

The California Democrat said that the judge’s behavior showed “a man filled with anger and aggression.” She said that revealed a temperament and lack of impartiality that’s unbecoming for the high court. She spoke on the Senate floor ahead of a Friday procedural vote.

Feinstein is the top Democrat on the committee and made her remarks as the Senate opened for a key test vote to advance Kavnaugh’s nomination.

Feinstein says Kavanaugh has not “earned” his seat.

Sen. Chuck Grassley

The chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee has urged his colleagues to say no to “mob rule” and vote to move Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination forward.

Republican Grassley said on the Senate floor ahead of Friday’s procedural vote, “This should have been a respectable and dignified confirmation process.” He says in a previous era a nominee as highly qualified as Kavanaugh would have received unanimous support in the Senate.

Grassley says an FBI investigation “found no hint of misconduct” by Kavanaugh, who has denied a California college professor’s allegations he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

Grassley blames “left-wing outside groups” and “left-wing dark money” for trying to derail Kavanaugh’s nomination. He says what they did to sully Kavanaugh’s reputation was “nothing short of monstrous.”

Democrats say Republicans have tried to rush the process.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell

McConnell says he’s “feeling good” ahead of a crucial Senate vote to advance the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

McConnell made the short comment Friday to reporters as he walked to the Senate floor as the chamber opened.

Key GOP senators have not yet said their positions less than an hour before voting. McConnell has little room for error in the narrowly divided Senate with a 51-49 GOP majority. The Senate is set to vote at 10:30 a.m.

Republicans can rely on Vice President Mike Pence to break a tie, but that has never happened for a Supreme Court nominee, according to the Senate Historical Office.