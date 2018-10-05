Video: Attacker sought in sexual assault of woman in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN — Police are searching for the man wanted in the attempted rape of a woman in Brooklyn early Thursday.

The attack happened near Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue, bordering the Williamsburg and East Williamsburg neighborhoods, around 2:19 a.m., according to police.

The victim, 27, was walking home when she was approached from behind, pulled to the ground and sexually assaulted before the attacker fled, said police.

The victim walked herself to the precinct to report the attack and was later taken to the hospital.

New video released by police shows the moment the attacker approached the woman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).