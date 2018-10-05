Sections of 7 train and L train closed for repairs this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK -- Your weekend plans need to include a check of the transit service alerts.

The 7 train will not be running in Manhattan this weekend. It will service Flushing to Queensboro Plaza. Some local stops will be skipped Flushing-bound.

Compete detour information is here.

MTA NYC Transit is wrapping up the final stages of technology upgrades to the tracks in the next few months. It will allow more trains to run.

Visitors to Comic Con at the Javits Center on the west side can take a shuttle bus between Hudson Yards and Times Square. Extra service will be added to the M34 route.

The 7 train closure runs from 12:15 a.m. Saturday until 4:30 a.m. Monday. Shuttle buses will run to Long Island City.

To prepare stations and tracks for the upcoming L train tunnel work (which begins in April and goes 15 months) the L will run only between Canarsie and Broadway Junction. This will happen during all the weekends in October and two weekends in mid-November.

Three shuttle bus routes are set up in Bushwick, Williamsburg and Greenpoint. That work begins at 11 p.m. Friday night and goes to 5 a.m. Monday morning.

Info on those detours are here.