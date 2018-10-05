Rockland County alerts locals of confirmed measles case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — A case of the measles has been confirmed in Rockland County, prompting local officials to alert residents and travelers to the area that they should be on the lookout for symptoms and consider getting vaccinated.

A tourist with measles may have exposed others to the virus at multiple locations, including Newark airport, in both New York and New Jersey state health officials said Wednesday.

The tourist arrived in Terminal B at Newark Liberty International Airport on a flight from Tel Aviv on Sept. 28 and was infectious on that day. People in the airport that day between 5:30 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. may have been exposed and could develop symptoms as late as Oct. 19.

No other exposure is expected in New Jersey. The tourist traveled to Rockland County after leaving the airport.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before going to a medical office or emergency department.

Officials said people at the following locations and times could also have been exposed:

Bais Medrash of New Square, 11 Truman Ave, New Square

Friday, 9/28, between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Saturday, 9/29 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Sunday, 9/30 between 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

Sunday, 9/30 between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m.

Sukkah adjacent to Avir Yakov Boys’ School, 766 N. Main St, New Square

Friday, 9/28 between noon and 4 p.m.

Saturday, 9/29 between 12:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.

Refuah Health Center, 728 N. Main St, New Square

Saturday, 9/29 between 11:30 p.m. and 2 a.m.

Monday, 10/1 between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. It can cause serious complications such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain). Measles infection in a pregnant woman can lead to miscarriage, premature birth or a low-birth-weight baby. Measles is easily spread through the air when someone coughs or sneezes. People can also get sick when they come in contact with mucus or saliva from an infected person.

A document with information on what to do if you’ve been exposed to measles is available here.