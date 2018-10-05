Queens mom charged with felony assault after 1-year-old son critically injured

QUEENS — A Queens mom whose 1-year-old girl was found dead and whose 1-year-old son was found critically injured was charged with felony assault in connection to the boy.

The children are twins. Tina Torabi, 30, has not been charged in connection to her daughter’s death, but that may change. She’s being held at the 111th Precinct in Queens pending an autopsy on the baby girl.

Elaina Torabi was found in the Ashby Avenue home unconscious and unresponsive with bruising, lacerations and fractures, police said. She died at the hospital.

Her twin brother suffered bruising, lacerations and a broken pelvis.

The twins’ older sisters, ages 2, 3 and 5, were taken into custody by child services, sources said.

The New York City Administration for Children’s Services is investigating the incident.

“Our top priority is protecting the safety and wellbeing of all children in New York City. We are investigating this case, and we have taken action to secure the safety of the other children in this home,” spokeswoman Chanel Caraway said.