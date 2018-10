SOUTH BRONX — Police arrested a man who allegedly threw an 82-year-old woman to the ground inside her home and then tried to rape her, officials said Friday.

Ernesto Mateo, 34, allegedly followed the woman on Sept. 21 around 5 p.m. and attacked at her home near Courtlandt Avenue and East 150th Street, police said. He allegedly pulled off her clothes after throwing her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her.

Mateo was charged with attempted rape and sexual abuse.