Man caught up in child porn sweep gets 5-year prison term

TRENTON, N.J. — A New Jersey man caught up in a statewide child pornography sweep that nabbed dozens of offenders is now headed to state prison.

Zachary Brawer received a five-year sentence Friday. The 32-year-old Lincoln Park man must also register as a sex offender.

Brawer had pleaded guilty in August to distributing child porn.

The state attorney general’s office says a federal agent downloaded numerous child porn files from a shared folder on a computer at Brawer’s home. When a search warrant was executed there in July 2017, authorities seized a laptop computer that they say had more than 100 files of child porn, including more than 20 hours of video files.

Brawer was among 79 people arrested in “Operation Safety Net,” a nine-month, multiagency sweep conducted last year.