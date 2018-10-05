Homeless advocate confronts Mayor de Blasio during his workout

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN -- In the new era of confrontation during protesting, not even Mayor de Blasio is immune.

The Mayor was in the middle of a morning workout this week at his gym in Park Slope when a homeless advocate decided to start heckling him.

“I'm in the middle of my workout, you can't do this now, can't do this now,” the Mayor said.

De Blasio quickly got up and walked away but the women followed. Then the Mayor's security detail his security had to get involved.

“Can you look me in the eye and tell me why,” the woman asked him. Then a second woman who was recording the encounter shouts, “why can't you commit more housing for homeless New Yorkers Mayor de Blasio? Five percent, five percent isn't adequate. We need more housing for homeless New Yorkers."

It's a trend we've seen play out all over the country after Arizona Senator Jeff Flake was confronted in an elevator leaving the Kavanaugh hearings last week. The woman swayed Sen. Flakes decision to vote for an FBI investigation.

Since then, Utah’s Senator Orrin Hatch was confronted in an elevator Georgia Senator David Perdue was stopped at the airport. He ducked into the bathroom to get away from at least three aggressive women. Tennessee Senator Bob Corker, Sen. Ted Cruz and some Democratic Senators were also confronted.

It's part of an aggressive in your face style protest called “bird dogging.”

Although these meetings may seem spontaneous, they are in fact the result of a year of mobilization and training by the CPD and other organizations who have determined that this , in-your-face approach is one of the most effective ways right now to get their message across.