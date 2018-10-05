Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

Government won’t appeal freedom for pizza deliveryman

Pablo Villavicencio was taken into custody on June 1, 2018, at Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn. He came to the U.S. illegally from Ecuador in 2008. (GoFundMe)

NEW YORK — The U.S. government has decided not to appeal a ruling freeing an Ecuadorean pizza deliveryman from an immigration detention facility.

Government lawyers notified the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday that they won’t challenge a decision freeing Pablo Villavicencio.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, said the decision proves there was no legitimate reason to lock up Villavicencio.

A judge in July ordered the Long Island resident’s release, saying the government acted in a “thoughtless and cruel” manner.

Villavicencio was locked up June 1 at a New Jersey detention center after delivering pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army base in Brooklyn.

The 35-year-old Villavicencio is married to a U.S. citizen. Their two young daughters also are U.S. citizens.

