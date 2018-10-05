Gov. Cuomo says fixing subway system is ‘next in terms of challenges’

NEW YORK — The state’s next challenge is fixing the beleaguered and antiquated subway system, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday.

The main obstacle is money. Cuomo doesn’t know where it’s coming from and eschewed the idea of a millionaire’s tax, saying the only realistic option is congestion pricing.

“It’s going to require the largest investment in history–$30 billion,” he said. “It is something that we have to do. And we have to come to terms with it.”

The Riders Alliance, a transit advocacy group, supports congestion pricing as a means of funding subway work.

NYC Transit President Andy Byford’s Fast Forward improvement plan focuses on modernizing the subway system’s signals, purchasing more trains, redesigning the bus network, making the system more accessible and empowering transit workers by changing the corporate culture.

“We can do it,” Cuomo said. “If we get the funding, we will make these things happen because we work at it every day.”