Delays continue day after minor train derailment at Penn Station

Commuters are on the move at Penn Station.

Some delays on New Jersey Transit were reported during the day and there have been a few trains cancelled.

NJ Transit says it possible that the train was to blame for a derailment Thursday evening.

The agency reports that the wheels from one car came off the track as a train headed into the tunnel to New Jersey.

The Federal Railroad Administration is assisting in the investigation.

On Friday afternoon, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy called the derailment unacceptable.

An audit of the agency is expected to be released early next week.

Governor Murphy says the federally-mandated safety system called “Positive Train Control” is more than 60 percent done. That has caused some schedule changes and delays.

It has to be completed by December 31st.

NJTransit is also facing a staffing shortage. Officials are working to hire and train more engineers.