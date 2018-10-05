Bronx high school students burned during science experiment

MORRISANIA, The Bronx — Two students were rushed to the hospital after they were burned during a science experiment at their Bronx school on Friday, the FDNY said.

Two girls suffered non-life threatening burns to their arms and faces during their chemistry lab at Bronx International High School shortly after 1:30 p.m.

The 17-year-old and 15-year-old victims were transported to a hospital where they remain in stable condition, according to the FDNY.

A NYC Department of Education spokesperson issued the following statement:

“FDNY and EMS immediately responded to this serious incident, and students are in stable condition being treated for non-life threatening injuries. The safety of our students is our top priority, and FDNY is conducting a thorough investigation. The lab will be out of use until it is completed.”