3 Ways to wear fall’s trends

Posted 11:21 AM, October 5, 2018, by , Updated at 01:33PM, October 5, 2018

What is old is always new again in the world a fashion.  A few styles are having a resurgence this season - from the varsity jacket to the menswear look for women.   Macy's Lauren Bernstein knows what will be on the 'it list' for fall and shares a few thoughts on PIX11.

Trend:  Menswear Blazer for Women

Brand:  DKNY Plaid 1-Button Blazer ($139)

3 Ways to Wear It:  1) Professional look paired with pants; 2) Feminine touch paired with a floral dress; don't be afraid to mix patterns; 3)  Weekend look paired with jeans; great way to dress up jeans.

 

Trend:  Varsity Jacket

Brand:  Levi & Strauss Varsity  Jacket ($99.99)

3 Ways to Wear it:  1) Go collegiate with denim jeans; 2) Athletic look paired with sweatpants/joggers; 3) dress is it with dress pants in a contrasting color.

 

Trend:  Plaid Skirt

Brand:  Epic Threads Young Girl Plaid Skirt ($13)

3 Ways to Wear It:  1)  Go for the varsity look with a varsity jacket and sneakers;  2) Add ankle boots and denim; 3) Go girlie with a pink vest and shoes

 

Trend:  Joggers

Brand:  Epic Threads Moto Joggers for Boys ($13.99)

3 Ways to Wear It:  1) Go sporty with the a varsity jacket and sneakers; 2) Add in a button-down shirt to dress them up a bit; 3)  Go cool with a bomber jacket and hoodie.

All looks available at Macy's.