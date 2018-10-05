3 Ways to wear fall’s trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What is old is always new again in the world a fashion. A few styles are having a resurgence this season - from the varsity jacket to the menswear look for women. Macy's Lauren Bernstein knows what will be on the 'it list' for fall and shares a few thoughts on PIX11.

Trend: Menswear Blazer for Women

Brand: DKNY Plaid 1-Button Blazer ($139)

3 Ways to Wear It: 1) Professional look paired with pants; 2) Feminine touch paired with a floral dress; don't be afraid to mix patterns; 3) Weekend look paired with jeans; great way to dress up jeans.

Trend: Varsity Jacket

Brand: Levi & Strauss Varsity Jacket ($99.99)

3 Ways to Wear it: 1) Go collegiate with denim jeans; 2) Athletic look paired with sweatpants/joggers; 3) dress is it with dress pants in a contrasting color.

Trend: Plaid Skirt

Brand: Epic Threads Young Girl Plaid Skirt ($13)

3 Ways to Wear It: 1) Go for the varsity look with a varsity jacket and sneakers; 2) Add ankle boots and denim; 3) Go girlie with a pink vest and shoes

Trend: Joggers

Brand: Epic Threads Moto Joggers for Boys ($13.99)

3 Ways to Wear It: 1) Go sporty with the a varsity jacket and sneakers; 2) Add in a button-down shirt to dress them up a bit; 3) Go cool with a bomber jacket and hoodie.

All looks available at Macy's.