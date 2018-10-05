Got a Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV or Android TV? Get PIX11 content there now!

3 ways to wear fall trends

NEW YORK — What is old is always new again in the world a fashion.

Expect some vintage trends to make their way back into your closet. Lauren Bernstein from Macy`s shows off the latest trends and how to sport them in three different ways.

Trend:  Menswear Blazer for Women

Brand:  DKNY Plaid 1-Button Blazer ($139)

3 Ways to Wear It:

  • Professional look paired with pants
  • Feminine touch paired with a floral dress; don't be afraid to mix patterns
  • Weekend look paired with jeans; great way to dress up jeans.

Trend:  Varsity Jacket

Brand:  Levi & Strauss Varsity  Jacket ($99.99)

3 Ways to Wear it:

  • Go collegiate with denim jeans
  • Athletic look paired with sweatpants/joggers
  • Dress is it with dress pants in a contrasting color.

Trend:  Plaid Skirt

Brand:  Epic Threads Young Girl Plaid Skirt ($13)

3 Ways to Wear It:

  • Go for the varsity look with a varsity jacket and sneakers
  • Add ankle boots and denim
  • Go girlie with a pink vest and shoes

Trend:  Joggers

Brand:  Epic Threads Moto Joggers for Boys ($13.99)

3 Ways to Wear It:

  • Go sporty with the a varsity jacket and sneakers
  • Add in a button-down shirt to dress them up a bit
  • Go cool with a bomber jacket and hoodie.