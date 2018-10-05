3 ways to wear fall trends

NEW YORK — What is old is always new again in the world a fashion.
Expect some vintage trends to make their way back into your closet. Lauren Bernstein from Macy`s shows off the latest trends and how to sport them in three different ways.
Trend: Menswear Blazer for Women
Brand: DKNY Plaid 1-Button Blazer ($139)
3 Ways to Wear It:
- Professional look paired with pants
- Feminine touch paired with a floral dress; don't be afraid to mix patterns
- Weekend look paired with jeans; great way to dress up jeans.
Trend: Varsity Jacket
Brand: Levi & Strauss Varsity Jacket ($99.99)
3 Ways to Wear it:
- Go collegiate with denim jeans
- Athletic look paired with sweatpants/joggers
- Dress is it with dress pants in a contrasting color.
Trend: Plaid Skirt
Brand: Epic Threads Young Girl Plaid Skirt ($13)
3 Ways to Wear It:
- Go for the varsity look with a varsity jacket and sneakers
- Add ankle boots and denim
- Go girlie with a pink vest and shoes
Trend: Joggers
Brand: Epic Threads Moto Joggers for Boys ($13.99)
3 Ways to Wear It:
- Go sporty with the a varsity jacket and sneakers
- Add in a button-down shirt to dress them up a bit
- Go cool with a bomber jacket and hoodie.