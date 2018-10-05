3 ways to wear fall trends

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — What is old is always new again in the world a fashion.

Expect some vintage trends to make their way back into your closet. Lauren Bernstein from Macy`s shows off the latest trends and how to sport them in three different ways.

Trend: Menswear Blazer for Women

Brand: DKNY Plaid 1-Button Blazer ($139)

3 Ways to Wear It:

Professional look paired with pants

Feminine touch paired with a floral dress; don't be afraid to mix patterns

Weekend look paired with jeans; great way to dress up jeans.

Trend: Varsity Jacket

Brand: Levi & Strauss Varsity Jacket ($99.99)

3 Ways to Wear it:

Go collegiate with denim jeans

Athletic look paired with sweatpants/joggers

Dress is it with dress pants in a contrasting color.

Trend: Plaid Skirt

Brand: Epic Threads Young Girl Plaid Skirt ($13)

3 Ways to Wear It:

Go for the varsity look with a varsity jacket and sneakers

Add ankle boots and denim

Go girlie with a pink vest and shoes

Trend: Joggers

Brand: Epic Threads Moto Joggers for Boys ($13.99)

3 Ways to Wear It: