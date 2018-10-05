Woman, 21, shot and killed in Brooklyn; police search for male in white SUV: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn — Authorities are looking for a male in a white SUV after a 21-year-old woman was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Friday, the NYPD said.

The incident happened just before 7 p.m. outside a house located on Van Sicklen Avenue between Pitkin Avenue and Belmont Avenue.

First responders found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to her neck.

She was transported to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).