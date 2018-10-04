Woman pulled to ground, sexually assaulted in Brooklyn: police

BROOKLYN — A woman was pulled to the ground and sexually assaulted by a man in Brooklyn early Thursday, police said.

The attack happened near Richardson Street and Kingsland Avenue, bordering Williamsburg and East Williamsburg, around 2:19 a.m., according to police.

The woman, 27, was pulled to the ground and sexually assaulted before the attacker ran off, police said.

She walked about a mile to the 94 Precinct after the assault and was hospitalized.

Police said the man is believed to be about 6 feet tall. A more detailed description was not provided.