Video shows melee at Bronx juvenile center that left at least 20 correction officers injured

SOUTH BRONX — New surveillance video shows the moment rival gangs clashed inside of Horizon Juvenile Detention Center, which left at least 20 corrections officers injured.

In the minute-long blurry video, dozens of correction officers can be seen attempting to subdue and separate several minors who were engaged in a heated brawl.

At least 20 officers were injured when the fight erupted around 12p.m. Wednesday at the Bronx juvenile facility.

Some of the officers were treated on the scene and several others were transported to the hospital out of the corrections facility located at 560 Brook Ave.

The officers suffered minor injuries.

Husamudeen is calling for the Horizon facility to be shut down.

Ninety-three teens were moved from Rikers Island to the Horizon Juvenile Center on Monday in response to the city's implementation of the "Raise the Age" legislation under which minors will no longer be treated as adults when they are arrested.

The New York City Administration for Children's Services acknowledged the transition and Wednesday's violence in a statement:

“We are in a transitionary period for a historic reform that’s never been done before and there have been some incidents involving youth and officers, which were quickly addressed. None of the injuries were serious, but we take these and all incidents seriously.”